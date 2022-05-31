Becca Kufrin Gets Hitched: The Bachelor In Paradise Star Proposes

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin are ready to be united forever after less than a year of dating, and it is The Bachelor’s alum who first popped the question. On May 29, Kufrin took to Instagram to disclose that it was she who proposed to her gorgeous beau.

She said that they had kept their commitment a ‘secret’ for a while. The reality actor pinned a gorgeous picture series of the duo accompanying the announcement. It included a snap of the ring she gave Jacobs.

Becca Kufrin said that they were finally excited about revealing their well-kept secret and wanted to scream about it from her rooftop. He said that he had finally met his ‘chauffeur for life’, someone who makes her happy every day. She thanked Jacobs for making her the happiest woman alive.

Becca Kufrin And Jacobs First Met On The Sets Of Bachelor In Paradise

Jacobs and Becca Kufrin met while shooting Bachelor In Paradise, Season 7 in June last year. At the show, Kufrin had revealed that she had yet to get ready to be hitched, so she separated from Jacobs as she left the beach. The 32-year-old Becca Kufrin says Jacobs, 29, makes her heart smile each day.

But the couple united after the cameras stopped rolling. Jacobs revealed the story behind their renewed romance. He said that Becca Kufrin reached out, and it was just something that he had been hoping for. He said that they had parted at a vulnerable stage of their relationship, but he had retained his faith.

He says that he was compensated for that, and they took off smoothly from where they had left off last year. Once they got together, they were inseparable and had not been apart for more than 5 days.

Jacobs explained that once they were together, he concentrated totally on the relationship as he was with the person that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.