Following the $40 million lawsuit against Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick for allegedly running a phoney lottery fraud, Bethenny Frankel made it abundantly clear whose side she is on.

The 51-year-old former cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York City” reacted to Page Six’s Instagram post announcing the “pretty hefty lawsuit.”

On the day that war in Ukraine broke out, it was also illegal to advertise a luxury giveaway, according to Bethenny Frankel, who appeared to be alluding to the day that Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Bethenny Frankel has made no secret of her hatred for the Kardashians and tacked on one of Kim’s catchphrases: “I must be honest with you. You two are freaking clowns.

Several people who participated in previous competitions are suing Curated Businesses, the well-known family that runs the lotteries, for allegedly selling their data to outside parties.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim that they have been “invaded by hundreds of advertisers, some of whom are soliciting the Plaintiffs with potentially objectionable and undesirable content.”

Bethenny Frankel Called Out Kim Kardashian And Scott Disick Over Instagram Scam:

According to the lawsuit, Disick is the boss, with his well-known cousins Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kris, and Kylie Jenner leveraging their social media followings to help market them.

However, sources connected to Curated Businesses refuted the allegations and claimed to have documentation of previous winners on Thursday, according to TMZ. Disick and Kim have not commented on the complaint.

It’s unclear if Kim, 41, and Disick, 39, deleted the posts before or after the lawsuit was submitted, but both have since removed all references to the alleged fraud. However, they frequently remove the posts within a week.

When Kardashian announced one of the giveaways in March, barely a week after the Ukraine invasion, she received criticism from followers.