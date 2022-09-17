Kanye West Says Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Have Their Kids Most Of The Times

After attempting to convince her to split their education between their Los Angeles school and his Donda Academy, Kanye West acknowledged that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is in charge of their children “80% of the time.”

He said that even to this day, he’ll still give Kim advice on stuff that could help since it’s going to go to the kids in a podcast interview with “Alo Full Mind” on Thursday.

She still needs to spend 80% of her time raising those kids, so as people saw when he was switching sides, he said that he had to be able to throw his version of what people would throw […] to the curriculum because his parents were able to do that to him.

West has used social media to express his problems with how Kardashian has been raising his children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, especially regarding their schooling. This comes after Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.

Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Does Not Share Their Children With Him:

Kanye West said they must balance the existing standard curricula while promoting his Donda Academy. He continued by saying that he wanted to instill in his children the “self-confidence” that the private school fosters in its students.

However, the Skims creator, 41, has been reluctant to enroll her kids in the covert Christian school, which has led to online rants from the Yeezy designer, 45.

You make your point. When asked about his social media outbursts, the rapper said that every time one gets to that point, everyone wants to say that oh his mental health, and everyone wants him to apologize a million times. He said that he is not even permitted to defend the items he is giving to his family.