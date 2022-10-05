Billy Eichner Disappointed At The Disappointed At The Response ‘BROS’ Notched Up

Billy Eicher was disheartened at the kind of reaction his film ‘BROS’ got from the people. It is the first gay movie to be released on a large scale by a big studio.

Billy Eichner Leaves No Stone Unturned To Promote The Movie

Bros is a 2022 American romantic gay comedy movie directed by Nicholas Stoller. The lead actors are Luke Macfarland and Billy Eichner. In the USA and Canada, the movie was released simultaneously in 3300 theaters on the opening weekend. It was expected to gross 8-10 million dollars. It had just made 4.8 million dollars. The cast and crew of the film felt totally let down and are clueless as to why it did not draw enough audience.

The other films which were released at the same time like ‘Smile’, ‘Blonde’, and ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ did much better. The President of the Universal Studio, Jim Orr said that they were truly impressed by the film. He felt through the viewer’s word of mouth the movie would soon find its way into the hearts of the people.

Billy Eichner on a social media handle wrote that he had watched the movie in a theatre in Los Angeles which was totally packed. The audience laughed, clapped, and even shed tears at the end. It was a great moment for him. Irrespective of that the film did not have great collections on the first weekend. He feels that with great reviews and feedback it was shocking how the movie did not do well at the box office. Billy Eichner feels people who are straight do not turn up in great numbers. For him, the movie will always have a special place in his heart. Even though ‘BROS’ is of its kind movie, it is rare, special, and touching.