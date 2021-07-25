Ethereum And Bitcoin Outperform The Index Funds Of Cryptocurrency!

According to data received by Delphi Digital, the holding of Ethereum and Bitcoin turned out to be more profitable than getting your money invested in index funds of Defi. Holding in Ethereum and Bitcoin also turned out to be more profitable than getting your money invested in weighted cryptocurrency market capitalization.

Delphi Digital Says That Bitcoin Has Outperformed BITX!

Over the last two decades, ETF and index funds have turned out to be the most famous investment form. They offer all their investors the boon of gaining exposure and their money into specific stock baskets instead of investing in a few individual stocks that leads to a massive increase in risks.

- Advertisement -

Since 2018, a trend like this has entered into the crypto products and sectors such as the BITX which tracks the returns of Uniswap (UNI), Stellar (XLM), Polygon (MATIC), Chainlink (LINK), Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), BTC Cash (BCH), Cardano (ADA), Ether (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC). To access many top projects via one weighted market capitalization is an amazing way to negate risk as well as gain a lot of exposure and access to a wide range and form of assets.

Delphi Digital closely tracked the Bitwise 10’s performance while comparing it to Bitcoin’s performance after the market bottom of December 2018. The results indicate that investing your money in Bitcoin is a far more viable and profitable strategy than investing your money in BITX. To be frank, BITX was less volatile. According to one report, individual assets shouldn’t get trumped and outperformed by indices. They are portfolios having lower risks in comparison to an asset. So Bitcoin outperforming BITX in terms of cost should not come as a surprise either to the crypto experts or to people across the globe, interested in investing in cryptocurrency!