Britney Spears Tired Of Social Media

Britney Spears is one of the finest pop singers of the modern era. Britney’s flawless style of singing has made her rank among one of the best musicians of modern time. Britney has fans from all over the world. Her songs have made her receive a number of prestigious accolades throughout her career. Unfortunately, Britney has not been in the best of states since last year.

The singer has been plagued by some of the biggest controversies involving her family. The initial feud started with her father, Jamie Spears. Britney accused her father of wrongfully using the rights to her conservatorship. She narrated accounts of how Jamie has wrongfully dominated her during the course of the conservatorship. Britney filed a lawsuit and demanded to be freed of the conservatorship agreement.

- Advertisement -

After a tedious legal battle, Britney was finally able to break free. However, that was not the end of the story. The popstar once again got caught with her sister and mother. Her mother demanded Britney bear the legal expenses of Jamie Spears. All these controversies seem to have taken a toll on Britney.

She has recently announced a break from social media. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Britney Spears Takes Time Off From Social Media

Britney Spears has informed her fans recently that she will be inactive on social media from now on.

- Advertisement -

In a recent post on Instagram, Spears informed all her fans that she will be on a social media break.

Spears wished her fans the best of times during the period of her absence.

Britney Spears has 40.9million followers on Instagram. She has been a regular user of the application so far. She has been missing from Twitter as well since January.