California Stimulus Check For SSI Recipients: Who All Qualify For The Golden State Payments

Over 5.5M Golden State Stimulus II payments have gone out to the resident of California which is over half the payment that will be transferred and mailed to people with income that are $75,000 or below. But there is confusion if there are California stimulus checks for SSI recipients.

The final round of $600 basic payment plus $500 for each qualifying dependents issued by the Golden State will conclude the state’s pandemic program. It is expected to be completed by the second week of January 2022. This was announced by the Golden State Franchise Tax Board.

The 180,000 payments in what should be the final round are valued at approximately $127M started in the second half of December 2021. The previous round of 794,000 Golden State Stimulus II payments was dispatched between 13 and 31st in December 2021. The total value of that trance was around $568M.

Since August 2021, the Golden State Stimulus II program has dispatched roughly 8.2M stimulus checks with a direct deposit value of a little over $5.9B.

The program is the second part of Governor Gavin Newsom of California under the Pandemic Recovery Plan. Initially, the payment program was intended for the Golden State’s low-income residents but was later reviewed to include lower-middle-income groups with earnings less than $75,000 adjusted gross income.

The additional check of $500 is for every dependent who qualifies on other counts.

In the earlier round of the payment program, the majority of the stimulus checks were distributed to residents through direct deposits. These went out to residents who had filed their income tax returns electronically and shared details of their bank account for the filing of their tax returns.

But several residents of California did not receive their direct deposit and were apprehensive about even receiving their stimulus check.

But such payments were mostly payments sent through the US postal department and were delayed en route. It was a relief to many residents.

The Franchise Tax Board has said that around 180,000 GSS II payments will be issued between December 27 and January 11, 2022. But there will be some payment due even after that date and will continue to go out after January 11.

Such payments have been delayed as additional processing is required for some cases to ensure eligibility. [A2]

Recipients of Social Security payments are still confused if they all will receive the California stimulus check for SSI recipients. It will all be dependent on the guidelines detailed by the administration. Only some SS beneficiaries will receive the Golden State stimulus check II.

California stimulus checks for SSI recipients have not been uniformly sanctioned and only some of them will receive them. This has been revealed through a study of the guidelines released by the Golden State.

Who Are The Recipients Of California Stimulus Check For SSI Recipients

California stimulus check for SSI recipients will be $600 and an additional $500 for dependents who qualify. They will need to meet basic requirements and submit information on additional income sources with a gross income (AGI) that is between $1- $75,000 on the returns filed in 2021. The Social Security payment is not considered when calculating your adjusted gross income.

California stimulus check for SSI recipients should also meet the following criteria. They should have been a resident of California for the greater part of 2021. They should continue to live in California and possess a Social Security number or an ITIN number.

Such a claimant should also not be applied as dependent by any other taxpayer. They should also have filed their 2020 taxes on or before October 15.

Those who have only their Social Security as their basis of income are not eligible for GSII payment. This rule comes under the eligibility requirement of California. Several other categories of income also are not included from the adjusted gross income including CalFresh and CalWorks benefits, State Supplementary Payment, Supplemental Security Income, Immigrants’ Cash Assistant Program, VA disability, Disability Insurance, and unemployment.

California Stimulus Check For SSI Recipients: Requirements For Eligibility

There are several additional requirements other than the reported earnings of between $1 and $75,000 for California stimulus check for SSI recipients.

These additional qualifications include that claimants should have been a resident of California for most of last year and must continue to live in California. They should also have their SSN or an ITIN number and must not be claimed as a dependent by any other taxpayer. There is also an online tool that helps answer these questions.

If you think that you haven’t received the California stimulus check for SSI recipients, you might get it this year. and if you feel the need for more information, the tax board has a comprehensive guide to answer all your questions.