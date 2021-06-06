Camila Cabello Sends Fans Her Love After Receiving Messages Of Body-Positivity!

Camila Cabello, singer-actor, thanked her fans after receiving various messages of body positivity from them. After her beach pictures went viral, the fans showered her with messages of body positivity. Candid pictures of her wearing a bikini managed to get viral on several social sites. Camila Cabello was enjoying with Shawn Mendes, her boyfriend. She was out on a Miami beach when a photographer clicked this amazing candid shot of her. US Weekly confirmed that the star of ‘Havan’ was wearing a stunning bikini with blue patterns and showcasing her body. Soon after, someone took her photo following which the snaps ventured into online social sites.

In 2019 Camila Cabello Has Previously Slammed Body-Shamers!

After the pictures went viral, fans showered all their love for Camila Cabello through messages of body positivity and lovely messages. One user of Twitter commented about how he will not stop commenting on the hotness of Cabello’s body. Another added a lovely message about how this candid looks so lively yet normal and urged girls to follow real truth and beauty. He told them to not follow manipulating, dangerous, and unrealistic superficial ideas. Camila Cabello posted an Instagram story on this incident. She did not directly address her pictures taken on 2nd June, a Wednesday.

Camila Cabello just gave her love to fans and thanked them for their love today and Wednesday. In 2019, the singer of Senorita attacked and slammed body-shamers. She spoke on Instagram that time about how insecure she felt imagining how she might have looked like in these pictures, constantly worrying about not sucking in her stomach and her cellulite. Then she talked about how she realized that nobody is perfect and that she herself has bad angles and her body is not of muscle or rock.