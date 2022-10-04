Child Tax Credit Worth $3,600 Can Be Claimed Within 15th November

Parents all over the United States of America are eligible to claim the child tax credit. Each child will get a maximum of $3,600. This tax credit for children was originally provided by the US federal government last year in 2021. On the other hand, many parents were unable to apply within the deadline and failed to claim the tax credit. As a result, the government is giving a second chance to those parents to claim the tax credit for their children.

Details And Deadline For The Child Tax Credit

The parents who missed last year’s deadline to claim child tax credit will be able to apply once again. The government announced that the parents must file by 15th November through the GetCTC.org tool. Parents must carefully fill in all the required details on this website in order to claim the money.

However, it must be noted that only parents who have no income or earn a very small amount of money that is not sufficient to support children will be considered eligible for this tax credit.

Hurry And Claim Your Money

The 2021 legislation for Rescue American Plan had approved this child tax credit along with the 3rd stimulus check for all eligible American citizens.

Although the federal government has not mentioned anything about a 4th stimulus check, they have approved parents who missed the deadline for a tax credit for children to apply once again.

The parents with children above 18 years of age will be receiving $2,000 for each child. Parents with children aged between 6 and 18 will receive $3,000 for each child while parents with children under 6 years of age will get $3,600 for each child.

Parents who had filed their tax returns last year already received $300 for each child as an advance payment. The rest of the amount will be sent after-tax return filing in 2022.