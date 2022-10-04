Ken Jennings, ‘Jeopardy!’ Co-Host, Teenage Son Is A Look-Alike

Ken Jennings is popular for co-hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ for the past year. He has recently started gaining some popularity with fans for the reason that he has been sharing his personal life. He is 48 years of age and has been popular among his fans. ‘Jeopardy!’ is a very popular game show where he made a record of winning 74 back-to-back games during the year 2004.

Like father, Like Son For Ken Jennings

It has been a long time since Jen Kennings won the game ‘Jeopardy!’. What is amazing is the fact that the contestant and winner have now become the host of the same show.

- Advertisement -

Kennings have also started openly interacting with his fans and frequently shares photos and details of his personal life on social media platforms. One such personal photo shared by Ken Jennings has left his fans surprised and with a whole bunch of questions.

Last weekend, Ken tweeted a photograph of Dylan, his son. Dylan can be seen wearing a jersey of the baseball team named Seattle Mariners and he is attending a game of baseball. Dylan is a sophomore student at college and the photograph shows him carrying a stay of food bought at the stadium canteen. He is also posing with a thumbs-up gesture at the camera.

Fan Following Of Ken Jennings

The fans were very quick to notice the uncanny similarity between Ken Jennings and his teenage son, Dylan. Many of his fans and followers even emphasized the striking resemblance between the two.

- Advertisement -

Ken has been co-hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ along with Mayim Bialik for the past year. The show officials have made the big announcement that the duo will now permanently host the show.

Moreover, Ken will also host the ‘Tournament of Champions’, and ‘Jeopardy! Second Chance’ and their flagship show.