Christina Haack Posts Photo Of Sons

Christina Haack showed off her sons’ sweet bond after her ex-husband Ant Anstead appeared to make shady comments about her parenting.

The “Flip or Flop” alum, 38, posted an Instagram photo Wednesday of the former couple’s 2-year-old son, Hudson, holding his big brother Brayden’s hand.

“Occasionally Instagram is reality,” Haack captioned the picture of Hudson and his 6-year-old half-sibling, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. “Brotherly love.”

Christina Haack’s Reply To Anstead’s Accusations

The “Christina on the Coast” star’s social media upload came two days after Anstead, 43, seemingly accused her of using Hudson as a “puppet.”

When the former “Wheeler Dealers” co-host included a video of the toddler kicking a soccer ball in a Monday slideshow, an Instagram user commented, “I thought you didn’t want your son to be exploited on social media.”

Anstead, who also shares daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 15, with ex-wife Louise Storey, replied, “Absolutely I don’t. Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I’m all in favor of! It’s a lovely diary to keep and look back on.”

Using a child for “commercial gain” is “of course very different,” the England native went on to write, insinuating that Hudson has been “made to perform” by his mom on the platform.

Anstead previously bashed Haack’s social media usage in April court documents requesting full custody of his son. (His motion was denied, with a hearing scheduled for the exes in June.)

The “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” star requested at the time that Haack be forbidden from using Hudson in any “commercial endeavors” via Instagram.