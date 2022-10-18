‘Brothers And Sisters’ Actors Odette And Dave Annable Welcome Their Second Baby

Dave Annable and Odette celebrated the birth of their second daughter, Andersen, with great pomp and show on the 13th of October. They are both immensely proud and happy.

Dave Annable And Odette’s Joy Know No Bounds

The birth of their second child has transported all of them including their elder daughter Charlie Moe to cloud nine. Charlie their 7-year-old daughter is totally besotted with her new baby sister. She just can’t get enough of her. Odette has uploaded cute pictures of her newborn baby on social media. She says they are blessed and ever so grateful to have her in their lives.

- Advertisement -

Dave Annable and Odette tied the knot in the year 2010 on October 10th in a private function in Ojai, a place just on the northern side of Los Angeles even as they were working on the American Television Drama Series Brothers and Sisters. Though they both had other love interests they finally got hitched to each other In September 2015 they were blessed with their first baby daughter Charlie.

In October 2019 both Dave Annable,43, and Odette,37 decided to call it quits. But much to the surprise of their followers they got back together again after just a few months in 2020. Alongside this news, they treated their fans to the news of Odette’s pregnancy. Everybody was overjoyed.

After the birth of Andersen Lee Annable on Thursday the13th of October, whom they lovingly call ‘Andi’, they declared to the world that their second innings of life had begun. Their family was complete now. The process of delivery of the baby went very fast.

- Advertisement -

Little Andi has won over all their hearts and their entire world is revolving around her gushed Odette.

Charlie has gone to the extent of telling everyone that she is Andi’s mother. She refuses to leave her side at all times.

Charlie had first come to know on Mother’s Day that she would soon have a baby sister to play with.