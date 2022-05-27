Dean McDermott Spotted With Ex-Wife

Dean McDermott is one of the prominent faces in the acting industry. He has been one of the most successful actors of Canadian origin. He has received worldwide recognition for his brilliance in acting. The actor is known for his versatility and unique way of embracing the assigned characters. Such rare attributes have set him apart from the rest. However, the recent days of the actors seem to be going in a mixed way. Dean has been rumored to be having a rough patch with his present wife Tori Spellings.

The duo met in 2005 and instantly fell for each other. After Dean got divorced from his ex-wife, Tori and McDermott married each other in the year 2006. They spent almost a decade with each other and have five children between them. However, rumors are doing the rounds that Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling might file for divorce.

The rumors got elevated when Tori was spotted roaming without her engagement ring. Amidst all the chaos, McDermott has been spotted chilling out with his ex-wife recently. The Canadian actor posted a video on Instagram of the two having a nice time. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Dean McDermott Looks Happy With Ex-Wife

Dean McDermott was initially married to Mary Jo Eustace. The couple got divorced in the year 2006 but did maintain a healthy ratio. However, things were pretty rough at first until they decided to keep things formal for the sake of their children. McDermott was seen hanging out with Mary recently.

The duo seemed to be having a nice laugh as portrayed in the Instagram video. The video was originally shared a couple of days earlier by Jack, who is the son of Dean and Mary.