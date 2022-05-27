Kathy Hilton Posts Cryptic Message On The Internet

Kathy Hilton is one of the most prominent faces in American television at the moment. Hilton is one of the leading figures in the famous reality show, “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills“. The star of the show is recently going through a rough patch. Kathy is all set to lose her prized position of being the fan favorite in the show. Such a decision has created an air of confusion and drama around the show. The reality television series has been struck by a huge casting controversy at the moment. To add fuel to the incident, Kathy has posted a cryptic message on her Instagram. The post talks about narcissistic people.

However, she has not mentioned the name of anybody directly. The post stated that true friends will always be there to have your back. No matter how hard the situation is, they will always be supporting you irrespective of the conditions you are in. Kathy Hilton went on to further elaborate on the issue. She reposted a graphic that stated that narcissists will always take your side when they are in need. They will not help you when you need them. The original post from which it was taken was structured by someone named, “understanding the narc”. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Kathy Hilton Catalyse “RHOBH” Drama

- Advertisement -

Kathy Hilton recently made an appearance on the popular show, “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”. She was asked to comment about her co-stars in the reality show. Kathy was seen to be very much cautious about her words. She commented in a politically correct way about all the other contestants.

However, all these efforts too could not save Kathy Hilton from being eliminated from the competition. Kathy will be nearing the exit soon along with a few of the other participants.