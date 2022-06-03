Derek Jetter Asks Praying Wishes From Fans

Derek Jetter has been a prominent name in the world of sport. He has recently posted an adorable story on his Instagram account. The athlete stated that he is spending the best times of his life at the moment. Derek stated that he is very happy at the moment about the fact that he is getting to spend so much time with his family. He also mentioned that his life seems fulfilled with his three little daughters.

Talking about his family, the athlete told the fans that his entire family was in a very good spot. He also stated that the age of his three girls was within the six months range. Thus, it was very hectic as well as a great feeling to nurture them. Derek asked the fans to pray for him in a funny manner. He also disclosed the name of his three daughters, Bella, Story, and River. Derek Jetter stated that life in Miami has been great. They have been living in Miami for the last five years and have been enjoying life to the fullest. Let us learn about the story in detail below.

Derek Jetter Talks About His Personal Life In Social Media

Derek Jetter seems to be in a very good spot at the moment. He has recently started his account on Instagram and is opening up to his fans quickly. One of the fans questioned him about how he spends his days. Derek hilariously stated that all of his time is usually taken up by his children.

Derek Jetter said that he is playing the role of a full-time dad at the moment. He has to change the diapers and keep a strict eye on her daughters.