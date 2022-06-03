Amber Heard Mocked For Wearing The Same Dress

Amber Heard is one of the most popular names in the acting industry. She is one of the finest actresses in America at present. The star has appeared in a lot of prominent movies that have established her position in the industry. Amber was always very much keen on pursuing acting as a career option. Amber has been praised by critics for her ability to embrace the character that she was portraying. Her impeccable attention to detail has made her stand out from the rest.

Such powerful acting has garnered the actress a number of fans from all over the world. However, the recent few days have not gone Heard’s way at all. She was involved in an ugly battle with her former husband, Johnny Depp. Depp had filed a defamation suit against Heard. However, social media has noticed something else and have found it hilarious.

- Advertisement -

They have spotted Amber Heard wearing the same dress that she wore four years ago. Social Media users immediately pointed out that the black dress that Heard was wearing was very much familiar. She donned the same dress during her legal rift with Depp in 2018. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Amber Heard’s Dress Referred To As “Funeral Dress”

Social media users have mocked the black outfit of Amber Heard. They have termed it a funeral dress. Users mockingly stated that one needs to wear the same dress over and over. Another user asked Heard to burn the dress as it did not help her win against Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard lost the case with Johnny Depp and was asked to pay $15million to the Hollywood actor. Out of the $15million, $10million would be compensation and $5million would be to provide for punitive damages.