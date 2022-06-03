Pig Slaughtering Scams Millions Of Dollars

Pig Slaughtering seems to be one of the biggest online frauds that took place in recent times. Online frauds are becoming more and more common these days. As technology is getting more advanced each day, fraudsters are also getting smarter. They are devising new ways of scams and reaping people off their hard-earned money. Such a similar fraud has been doing the rounds in the crypto market for quite some time now. The fraud has particularly targeted single individuals on dating applications.

A significant number of people have reported to the police about falling victim to the scam. A cybersecurity official has stated that the scam is slowly expanding and called it an epidemic. He stated that almost one out of twenty have been affected by the scam. Anyone who had a dating app profile in San Francisco is likely to be scammed. Pig Slaughtering has been a masterstroke from the fraudsters. The mode of operating the fraud is very slow. This makes it very difficult for people to find out initially that they have been scammed. Let us find out more about the story in detail below.

Pig Slaughtering Becoming A Serious Concern In America

Pig Slaughtering is becoming a common way of trapping people. In such a method, a fraud person will have a fake account and will initiate a conversation with you. After building an intimate relationship, they usually lure you to invest in the crypto market. The investments are usually made on a duplicate and an unverified site.

Police have reported several cases of people falling prey to the scam. The scammers are working so delicately that most tech-savvy people are also failing to see through the pig slaughtering scam.