Eva Green Believes Johnny Depp Will Be Victorious Against Amber Heard

Eva Green has joined the list of celebrities who have publicly shown their support for Johnny Depp in his ongoing court proceedings against Amber Heard. The French actress had worked with Depp in Dark Shadows, and she posted a picture of both of them on the Red Carpet to support the actor. She captioned the picture by stating that she had absolutely no doubt that Johnny would be emerging with a good name and his heart revealed to everyone around him. She also believed that life would be better than it ever was for him and his kids.

Eva Green Believes Johnny Depp Will Receive Justice

Eva Green’s post had almost 200,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon. Fans supporting Depp did state that he would be getting the justice that he deserved. Interestingly, Green and Depp’s movie Dark Shadows premiered in 2012- the same year when he started dating Heard- who recently turned 36. A decade later, the star of Edward Scissorhands was suing his ex-wife for defamation. The entire kerfuffle started after she called herself a victim of abuse and sexual violence in a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post.

Along with support from celebrities like Eva Green, their legal team Depp has been constantly arguing that the claims of Amber Heard cost their client- Johnny Depp- major acting roles, such as a role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6- simply because his reputation had been tarnished with the allegations. Yet, Amber Heard has constantly maintained that her accusations are absolutely truthful, where she also alleged during testimony that Depp had beat and also threatened to kill her when he was abusing drugs and alcohol throughout their entire relationship.

Along with Eva Green, several others have come up in support of Johnny Depp. The list includes Ireland Baldwin, Joe Rogan, and Chris Rock- among others.