EBAY Will Post Quarterly Sales Of $2.45 Billion

Quite a few brokerages in Wall Street have expected that the stocks of EBAY will be posting a quarterly sales sum of $2.45 billion for this quarter. According to the report that was published by Zacks Investment Research, around eight different analysts have already provided estimates for the earnings of this company. The ball has been rolled at an estimate of $2.44 billion, with its highest point coming to $2.47 billion.

The company also reportedly posted a sales sum of $2.61 billion over the same quarter the previous year, which does suggest an annual negative growth rate of about 6.1%. The company will be posting its next results of quarterly earnings on the 27th of October.

Quarterly Earnings of EBAY

EBAY did post its previous reports of quarterly earnings on the 11th of August. The company dedicated to e-commerce reported an EPS of $0.99 for the quarter, which was more than the consensus estimate set by Thomson Reuters at $0.83. The net margin for the company was 115.40% along with a return on equity set at 38.34%. The revenue earned by the company was $2.67 billion for this quarter, which was also more than the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion.

Quite a few research equities have commented on the stocks of EBAY. Cowen has gone ahead and increased the price target of the company from $65 to $72 with a rating of market perform in a 9th August research report. Jefferies Financial has also put up a rating of hold along with a price target of $83 on the stock in a 9th September research report. Barclays decided to follow suit and increased the price target of the company from $78 to $79 with a rating of overweight in a 12th August research report.

Around twelve different equities analysts have provided the stocks of EBAY with a rating of hold, while ten others have issued the company with a rating of buy. Currently, the company has a hold rating with a $73.05 price target.