Elon Musk Is All Ready To Go For A Hostile Bid For Twitter

Elon Musk, the entrepreneur, is very serious about forcing Twitter to align the principles of free speech which he is executing with an offer of $43 billion to make a bid Twitter. In the words of Elon Musk, he invested after seeing some potential in Twitter which can be a social media platform following the policy of free speech across all the countries.

Elon Musk Offered $43 Billion For 100% Equity Of Twitter

He also believes that free speech is the doorway of democracy that allows a society to work properly. However, after investing in Twitter, he understood later on that this platform will not grow properly and will not follow the imperative of society presently.

- Advertisement -

Musk has always been a supporter of free speech policy and in the past, he had criticized Twitter and its regulation and moderation policy. He even openly wrote against the ban of Donald Trump, the former President of America from Twitter. The news that Elon Musk was slowly buying shares of Twitter was revealed the previous week.

Elon Musk once wrote that Twitter is a well-known social media platform that is used by millions of people and the fact that they do not follow a free speech policy is fundamentally wrong and cripples democracy. The master plan for Musk is to privatize ownership of Twitter so that its dependence on ad dollars and shareholders decreases. This can result in some changes in their policy and they can then lay emphasis on public debate.

Musk gave an offer of buying 100% equity of Twitter for $54.20 each share and he declared that if his offer would not be accepted then he would like to reevaluate his position and his shares. Some analysts of the market stated that the offer given by Musk is very low as the present value of each share is $70. However, the offer is still tempting and Twitter can take it seriously.