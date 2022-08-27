Erika Jayne Denies In Hiring Boots To Attck Garcelle Beauvais’ Son

Erika Jayne is dispelling claims that she paid bots to post “racist” remarks on Instagram about Jax, Garcelle Beauvais’ son.

Erika Jayne, 51, wrote the caption of one of her Instagram posts that read that he did not hire bots to attack Jax. This was the caption of one of her black-and-white stories on Instagram. The contentious reality TV personality also asserted that she offered to personally apologize to Jax for her drunken outburst against him in a July episode.

She also writes that she wants everyone to know this. She said when she apologized to Garcelle for yelling at Jax, she was told that she had to apologize to him in person. However, that hasn’t made the edit even though all the women there saw her stating this.

After screaming at the 14-year-old to “get the f-k out” of his mother’s 55th birthday celebration, Jayne had to deal with the backlash. The “Pretty Mess” singer quickly expressed regret to Beauvais.

Regarding Jax and his twin, Jaid, Jayne admitted to the former model that she accepted “full responsibility” for “s-t talking and treating the kids like they were adults.”

Erika Jayne Denied Of Hiring Bots To Attack Jax:

Erika Jayne also added that it hasn’t come from a bad place and was not vicious. However, she also admitted that what she did was wrong, even if it was not vicious.

Since then, their friendship has been on-again, off-again, but Jayne was adamant that the claims that she used bots to target Jax were untrue.

Amid his mother’s disputes with her “RHOBH” co-stars, specifically with Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins, and Jayne, Jax uploaded several “racist” remarks he had received from Instagram users earlier this week.