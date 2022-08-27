Britney Spears Celebrates Her Hold Me Closer Release With Nude Photo

Since the release of the Elton John duet “Hold Me Closer,” Britney Spears has shared one more nude photo on social media.

Late on Friday afternoon, the 40-year-old musician posted the obscene picture on Twitter. In it, the “Stronger” singer sits on the edge of the bathtub in front of a window, holding her breasts in her hands while looking into the camera. A sheet only covers her lower body.

Earlier that day, Spears posted a brief video of herself celebrating the new song’s success with John in the bathtub while faking his British accent.

She also shared a video of herself showing off in a white coat with black trim as the new song plays in the background.

In a recent interview, John reveals how he persuaded the 2000s teen pop star to record the brand-new tune in the studio for the first time in six years and since the conclusion of her conservatorship.

Britney Spears Celebrated New Release With Nude Photo:

The Bennie and the jets artists talked about her to the Guardian, where they said about their new collaborative project that Britney Spears has been out of the scene for a long time. So there were a lot of aspects of fear as she has been betrayed many times before. They said that Britney Spears had been out of the public eye for so many days that it was hard to make her accept the offer. They said they were holding hands throughout the process, and she reassured them that things would be perfect.

They have also said that they are incredibly excited if it is a hit; it will give Britney so much more confidence than she has, and it will help her know that the public still has the same amount of love and adore for her as she used to get earlier.