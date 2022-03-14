Hailey Bieber Diagnosed With Brain Condition

Hailey Bieber was recently hospitalized due to a condition in her brain that doctors believe could stem from contracting Covid previously. TMZ has reported that the 25-year-old model was admitted to a hospital in Palm Springs just a few days back when she suffered a medical emergency that affected her movement. Her symptoms were something akin to an older person- not someone who was a runway model in her 20s. Doctors have already conducted a few tests to check if Covid was playing a part in her medical condition. Incidentally, her husband, Justin Bieber was also diagnosed with Covid just a few weeks ago.

Hailey Bieber Could Be Suffering From Covid withdrawal symptoms

Sources close to the couple have stated that Hailey Bieber was released from the hospital with doctors continuing to look for the major cause of her medical issues. Just a few days ago, she had taken to Instagram to post a sweet note that was dedicated to the 28th birthday of her husband. She wished him on his birthday and wrote about how amazing a human being he was. Bieber spared no platitudes to express her love for her husband.

Although Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber had gotten married in September 2018, they had their wedding in 2019.