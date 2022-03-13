How to Remove sound from a Video Before Sharing It on iPhone

Sometimes, you’d like to share a video with others, but the accompanying audio track is distracting or perhaps introduces privacy concerns. Luckily, there’s a quick way to Remove sound from a Video Before Sharing It on iPhone and iPad. Here’s how.

First, open the “Photos” app on your iPhone or iPad. In Photos, locate the video you’d like to silence and tap its thumbnail.

Tap a video in Photos to select it on iPhone

With the video open, tap “Edit” in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Tap the Edit button in Photos on iPhone

With audio enabled, a yellow speaker icon will appear in the upper-left corner of the screen. Tap it to disable the audio.

Unlike other speaker icons in iOS and iPadOS, this is not simply a mute button. Tapping the yellow speaker removes the audio track from the video file itself, so that the video will be silent when you share it.

With the audio for the video disabled, the speaker icon will change to a grayed-out speaker icon with a diagonal strike mark through it.

Tap “Done” to save your changes to the video.

Tap Done in Photos on iPhone

Once the audio is disabled on a particular video, you will see a grayed-out speaker icon on the toolbar in Photos when you are examining the video. This means that the video has no audio component to it.

If the icon looks like a crossed-out speaker in this spot, it could mean that you phone is merely silenced. Turn the sound back on and make sure the speaker icon is fully grayed out before sharing.

Indication that a video has no audio in Photos on on iPhone or iPad