Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, Talks About Aging And Loving Herself

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about aging and unflattering angles in a recent Insta post.

After mistakenly accessing her phone’s front camera and clicking a selfie, the actress felt obligated to express her opinions. Fans can’t get enough of her refreshing speech since she doesn’t hesitate about liking herself or growing old.

Jamie Lee Curtis Is Proud Of Her Age

Jamie L Curtis was dressed as Laurie Strode, the title character from Halloween, in her photo, which she has played for the last forty years. Jamie Lee Curtis’ customary salt-pepper pixie was substituted with a blond haircut, and her makeup-free eyes were framed by neutral spectacles. Rather than being terrified by the things she has been through, the star of Freaky Friday claimed she was “pleased” to see Laurie Strode, her heroine, north star, and survivor of her narrative, looking back.

Jamie Lee Curtis also expressed her regret at the loss of Debra Hill, producer, who also assisted in the creation of her character and passed away from cancer back in 2005. She still honors her and everyone who is fighting every day internally and externally on this crazy planet.

The emotional moment was well received by Curtis’ fans, who shared stories of their own front camera moments.

Fans appreciated her honestly and shared their own moments of being caught unprepared by the front camera. Most of the comments were full of support, love, and positive things.

In a field where older women are sometimes overlooked, the sixty-three-year-old loves her age and refuses to let it hold her back. “Now that I’m over my sell-by date, I have a motto: ‘If not at this moment, then when?’ Who will it be if not myself?’ “I tell myself that every day,” Curtis recently informed InStyle. “And today, after spending more than forty years in the industry, I’m busier than I’ve ever been in my life.”