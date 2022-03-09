Janet Yellen Mistakenly Discloses Crypto Order

Janet Yellen is currently in a state of bother. She mistakenly posted the route map of how the crypto market would be handled by America. Janet is currently serving as the Secretary of the United States Treasury.

She recently posted how Joe Biden is planning to go about the crypto market in the future. Soon after posting the details, Yellen realized the mistake and quickly deleted the post. However, it was too late by then.

The post already got viral and was saved on many websites. According to the leak, Biden’s executive order will be “a coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy.” The policy is supposed to address concerns about illicit financing and the various risks related to it.

It aims to protect the customers and investors from losing out their money. Janet Yellen also stated how the Department Of Treasury will implement the orders of the President and function accordingly.

According to sources, the administration of Joe Biden was very keen on passing an executive order related to online assets. They were working on the same since the month of January. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Janet Yellen Posts About Crypto’s Future In America

Janet Yellen leaked the details of an executive order from the US Joe Biden recently. The order was supposed to be released later in the month.

However, an unforced error made everything public, much to the embarrassment of Yellen. According to the post, various agencies will be supporting the Treasury and will work in tandem.

The post from Janet Yellen also states that the Treasury will be collaborating with other organizations.

Together, they will be creating a report about the money and payment methods going into the future.