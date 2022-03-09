Stimulus Check: There Are Enough Reasons For Another EIP

Stimulus Check acted as oxygen for the people of America when it was most needed. The money was sanctioned for the citizens to cover up for the losses. The pandemic took the whole world by shock.

The deadly virus put the world at a standstill. Everything was shut down and America was no different. Thousands of people die every day and the country was plunged into a sea of darkness. The economy also took a massive hit because of the shutdown.

All the economic activities were forced to be postponed. This resulted in many people losing their job. The ones working from home did not get paid sufficiently. The money from the government boosted morale and provided financial support.

The federal government in the month of March. Citizens who qualified to receive the payments have benefitted largely. They could focus more on productive work and worry less about finance.

This money was predominantly used by the people to pay off their debts. However, the federal government has shown no interest in sanctioning any further stimulus payments. This has come as a huge shock for all the citizens of the United States.

The Stimulus Checks helped almost 10.8million people survive. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Stimulus Check Can Save 10million Lives

A recent study has shown that stimulus checks have impacted the lives of millions significantly. The third check amounted to $1400.

Child tax credit money was also provided to qualified individuals. These two checks alone made the lives of 10.8 million people simple. The checks helped millions of people survive above the poverty level. Out of the 10.8millions, 1.8millions are children.

Families are still struggling to cope with the after-effects of the pandemic. Thousands of people are still jobless.

This has resulted in a spike in the poverty level of the country. The residents are pleading for a fourth check. It will be interesting to find out whether the pleas are granted or not.