Kanye West Finalizes His Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage officially ended in February of last year when Kim filed for divorce.

They broke up and have since gone through a lot of ups and downs, including West’s internet rants against the Kardashian family. The rapper is reportedly prepared to conclude his divorce from Kim and has filed the necessary legal procedures.

After hiring one of the most powerful lawyers in Hollywood, who also represented Melinda Gates in her divorce from Bill Gates, Page Six reports that Kanye is ready to formally finalize his divorce from estranged wife Kim.

Kanye West Has Been Spiralling Since Kim Asked For A Divorce

Page Six was told by a source that the rapper had filed a “declaration of disclosure,” which is often done when a divorce settlement is near. The 45-year-old artist allegedly gave Kardashian full access to his financial records in the contract.

They may have settled their multi-billion dollar business, but they have not settled who gets custody of their four kids, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 3. The custody battle has turned into a messy legal battle because the rapper has accused Kim of not allowing him to see their kids and he has accused the Kardashians of “kidnapping” his baby girl Chicago on her birth anniversary and not disclosing the address of her paternal grandparents.

During his recent explosive interview with Tucker Carlson, Kanye discussed his co-parenting arrangement with Kim and made it clear that he would not make any sacrifices when it comes to his children’s schooling. Kanye West has revealed that “80 percent of the time” Kim has primary physical custody of their children.

Reportedly, in response to Kanye West’s social media remarks, the SKIMS founder has severed all contact with him and no longer discusses his and her children’s plans with him without consulting her assistant. A week earlier, the rapper was a guest on a podcast and he criticized Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson for one of Kardashian’s sex life disclosures from an episode of The Kardashians.