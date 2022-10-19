Lauren Bushnell Welcomes Baby 2 With Hubby Chris Lane

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are delighted to announce the birth of their second child.

The country musician and the former ‘Bachelor’ contestant have announced the arrival of their first child as of Tuesday night. On Sunday, October 16th, it was reported that the couple from Nashville, Tennessee had welcomed a newborn boy. Since Bushnell Lane’s breech son refused to turn during her final weeks of pregnancy, she had to have a cesarean surgery.

To accompany a photo of his family, Lane commented, “Life just became 8 Pounds Sweeter!” We are a Family of Four! Walker’s new baby brother has a 16-month-old elder sibling named Dutton. Dutton Walker was seen greeting his new brother for the first time in a video posted by the Walker family on Tuesday. They broke the news of their second pregnancy in June, and just last month, in response to a baseball-themed reveal, they shared the gender of their unborn child on Instagram.

Lauren Bushnell posted a snapshot of her family on social media in which she donned a baby blue ruffled dress over her big belly. Her husband Lane and their son Dutton matched her outfit by wearing white t-shirts and khaki slacks. Lauren Bushnell said, “We can not wait to meet you, baby BOY,” as the caption for her Instagram image.

Lauren Bushnell’s pregnancy came as a shock to the couple. The former Bachelorette confessed in June that she had stopped Lane as he was putting Dutton down for a nap when she hurried to show him the positive pregnancy test in January. After three years of waiting for the country musician Chris Lane to declare that he and the former flight attendant Lauren Bushnell Lane would be getting married again, fans of The Bachelor were able to see the couple get engaged on national television.