Kanye West Rants About Pete Davidson On Instagram

Kanye West, 44, has indulged in a rage-fuelled rant aimed squarely at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

He has deleted several of his Instagram posts and has left up a picture montage of his children North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm, and ex Kim from four days ago, which was captioned “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER”, he blasted his longtime pal Kid Cudi over his friendship with Pete.

Kanye West Goes Berzerk On Instagram

- Advertisement -

Kanye went on to share a strangely cropped photo of Pete holding hands with Kim and wrote: “LOOK AT THIS D*** I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX-BOYFRIEND.”

Kanye West also shared screengrabs of his fan’s comments in response and had thanked them for their support.

He wrote, “THANK YOU TO ALL MY FANS FOR HAVING MY BACK AND YOU CAN GOOGLE THE HILLARY THING IM NOT MAKING THIS SHIT UP AND BY THE.”

- Advertisement -

But Kanye West was not done yet and had shared a picture of Pete Davidson’s tattoo of Hillary Clinton.

He commented: “WHEN I TAG PEOPLE IM JUST PUTTING TOGETHER THE WEB THERE ARE A GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO RUN MEDIA AND THE ELECTION THANK GOD FOR FREE SPEECH.”

For his final post, Kanye shared a fan-made movie poster of himself as Venom and Pete dressed as a monster as they faced off against one another.

The bottom of the poster read: “WEST VERSUS DAVIDSON.”

He captioned it: “THIS AINT ABOUT SKETE PEOPLE IT’S ABOUT SELLING YALL A NARRATIVE SKETE JUST PLAYING HIS PART IN FROZEN 3 ACCEPT ITS NOT IN THE THEATERS THIS TIME ITS ON DAILEY MAIL TELL BOB AND THE ENTIRE DISNEY STAFF YOU WAISTED YOUR MONEY ON STARWARS AND MARVEL BECAUSE EVEN THOUGH IT MAKES MONEY YOU WILL NEVER CONTROL THE HIGHSCHOOLS NO ONES EVER HEARD A MACHINE GUN KELLY SONG BOB.”