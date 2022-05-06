LinkedIn Update: Algorithm Will Downrank Engagement-Baiting Posts

LinkedIn has seen a rise in its user activity as the platform had reported ‘record’ levels of growth in engagement for 6 quarters, continuously.

You can expect this platform to continue this upward movement as the broader economy continues its rise after the pandemic.

There will be more opportunities for attention, which will lead to a rise in the number of ‘growth hackers’ who are always on the lookout for ways by which they can maximize their content performance using the platform’s algorithm.

Nowadays, most social media managers have targets built in their KPIs and more attention helps to bring in more potential for their brands. This in turn will also bring in more business and valuable connections.

LinkedIn To Crack Down On Engagement Baiting Posts And Polls

In order to combat this, LinkedIn will now upgrade its algorithms to crack down on such posts, that other users have had enough of.

LinkedIn does not prefer engagement baiting posts and has stated that:

“We’ve seen a number of posts that expressly ask or encourage the community to engage with content via likes or reactions – posted with the exclusive intent of boosting reach on the platform. We’ve heard this type of content can be misleading and frustrating for some of you. We won’t be promoting this type of content and we encourage everyone in the community to focus on delivering reliable, credible, and authentic content.”

They added: “We’ve heard feedback that there are too many polls in the feed. We’re taking steps to be smarter and show you only those that are helpful and relevant. That means fewer polls from people you don’t know and more from those you’re more likely to engage with from your network.”

Polls are also a bit of a cheat code to LinkedIn engagement, with the simplicity of engaging making it a tempting lure to get more engagement.

But again, now the marketers have overdone it, and LinkedIn users have had enough of polls for the time being. That’s not to say you shouldn’t use them, but just be wary that they won’t reach as far anymore, and they may not be as beneficial as they have been.