TikTok Expands Their Testing Of New ‘Friends’ Tab To Replace ‘Discover’

TikTok has gone through a sudden change in recent weeks and some users have discovered that the ‘Discover’ tab has evolved into a ‘Friends’ tab.

This is basically a tab of videos that were posted by your connections, unlike the previous one which was broader and showcased trending content on TikTok.

The platform has now confirmed that this change was being expanded and would be available to more users.

They posted on Twitter:

“As we continue to celebrate community and creativity, we’re bringing a Friends Tab to more people over the coming weeks, which will allow you to easily find and enjoy content from people you’re connected with, so you can choose even more ways to be entertained on TikTok.”

TikTok is trying to generate more 1-on-1 engagements as it aims to be an important and interpersonal app, rather than just showing you the trends. This is also aimed at getting more users to sign up as it wants to expand beyond its billion members.

TikTok: What Happens To ‘Discover’?

Discovery on the platform is fed through the ‘For You’ feed, which is the primary entry point, while the platform has also found that most people conduct specific searches via the magnifying glass icon at the top right of the main feed, as opposed to using Discover.

But it does seem to limit discovery. Again, TikTok must see more value in connecting friends, in terms of encouraging return visits, than showcasing the latest trends, while there are also suggested searches that point to trends as well.