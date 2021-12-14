Metaverse: What Does Zuckerberg Think It Is?

With Mark Zuckerberg’s intent on building a version of the metaverse that few want as a starter to their social platform, it needs to be addressed. It goes without saying that the last few years for Zuckerberg’s business model hasn’t been exactly smooth sailing. The business centered around polarization, and it reached a point of outrage when people went against relying too much on his social media platform.

The government of the United States has also gone towards several whistleblowers who have made it abundantly clear how the company captures and then sells attention. Interestingly, not only is Zuckerberg in for questioning, but he also needs to address certain assumptions that he thinks are correct- even when they aren’t.

The Metaverse Is Actually Quite Different From What Zuckerberg Thinks

As of now, the Metaverse doesn’t have any clear, and concise definition, but the attempt made by Grayscale pretty much hits it on the head. It portrays it as simply a set of interconnected experiential 3D virtual worlds where people who are located throughout the globe can socialize and interact in real-time to create a persistent internet economy that is user-owned- which spans the physical and digital worlds.

While there are a lot of subjective definitions as to what the metaverse truly is, one, in particular, stands out and points at what Cryptoland is actually trying to build: user-owned. In this platform, several projects like The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, Decentraland, My Neighbour Alice, Revv Racing, and Star Atlas are being constructed. At the end of the day, it is the users that would ultimately purchase the content that is being supplied as in-game NFT assets.

In short, the vision Metaverse is aiming for has extremely little to do with the corporatized version of a VR game that Zuckerberg is aiming towards- where he wears a disorientated headset that scans everything in the room.