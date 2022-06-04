Millie Bobby Brown Makes A Marriage Pact With Stranger Things Bestie

If the Stranger Things besties find themselves single at the same moment, they suggested that they might get married. Brown, 18, revealed that the two signed a marriage contract to say “I do” if they are both single at the age of 40.

Millie Bobby Brown told MTV News, that they decided if they’re not married by 40, they’ll get married. Further, she exclaimed they we’d be excellent roommates.”

“We would,” Schnapp, 17, added.

In September 2015, the two pals met on the set of Stranger Things season 1 while filming. Will Byers’ and Eleven’s friendship chemistry has shifted in Season 4. Eleven lives with the Byers family, so they’re roommates by chance – though Will is frustrated that El’s attention is now almost entirely concentrated on her boyfriend Mike. That doesn’t rule out the possibility of a romantic relationship. Brown made it clear that the couple will marry “totally platonically.” She later quipped that she wouldn’t jump at the chance to have children with Schnapp. “But no babies,” she replied, “because I couldn’t deal with one of yours.”

Schnapp concurred: “That’s the clincher for me. There are no children.” Instead, they’d get together with their dogs and sleep in “very separate bedrooms,” according to Brown.

Millie Bobby Brown Is Rumored To Be Dating Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Schnapp may not be running toward their marriage contract in real life. Brown is dating Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi, who is 20 years old. Rumors that the two were dating began in June 2021, with Brown later that year releasing photos of their connection on social media.

They haven’t been afraid of public adoration since then. Bongiovi accompanied Millie Bobby Brown on the Stranger Things 4 red carpet and praised her performance in photographs posted on Instagram.