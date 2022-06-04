Johnny Depp Denied Working With DIsney Even If He Was Offered $300 Million

According to a former Disney executive, despite his protests, Johnny Depp could make a return to the franchise of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.The actor says he got his “life back” after winning his defamation case against Amber Heard, his ex-wife. A comeback to the tremendously successful Disney brand may not be as far-fetched as many people believe. Even though Disney believes that Depp might return nothing is sure as of now.

Johnny Depp has stated that he does not want to be a part of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. He went on to say that no amount of money would persuade him to change his views. The revelation came during the actor’s defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. After writing an op-ed for The Washington Post claiming she was a survivor of domestic abuse, the Minamata star launched the $50 million lawsuits.

Despite the fact that she did not name Johnny Depp in the piece, the outcry was enormous, and he claims his career has been damaged as a result of her statements. During cross-examination, Heard’s lawyer questioned the timeliness of the op-ed in relation to what was already going on at Disney, citing the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Johnny Depp And His Revelations

In his testimony, Johnny Depp, 58, stated that he was unaware of this, but that he was not surprised, as there had been two years of incessant worldwide speculation about him being a “wife abuser” after articles used such words in headlines. He believes Disney was attempting to cut relations with him simply to be safe.

To see if Amber Heard’s piece had an impact on Johnny Depp’s career after it was published, Rottenborn asked the actor if $300 million and a million alpacas would make him change his mind. “Would there be anything on this planet that might persuade you to return to Disney and work on a Pirates of the Caribbean film?” “Is that correct?” the lawyer inquired. Depp’s response was brief, merely stating that it was correct.

After the op-ed, he believed the corporation viewed him as “guilty until proven innocent.” However, the actor stated that the character deserves a “proper goodbye” and that he would have continued to make “Pirates” films “until it was time to stop.”