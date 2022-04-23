Mobile Poker Game: Beginner’s Guide

Compared to playing poker in a physical casino, mobile poker games offer better convenience. Many times, playing mobile poker also prevents other players from reading poker calls. Without a doubt, mobile poker games at a real money casino can also seem difficult for new players.

Many times, it’s difficult to understand some of the terms as a beginner. For this reason, it’s crucial to start from the fundamentals of playing mobile poker to win games. There’s no cause to worry. Keep reading to get all the necessary details about playing mobile poker as a beginner.

Fundamental Terms in Mobile Poker

There are different variations of poker, but they all operate based on the fundamental rules of the game. Some of these fundamental rules and terms include:

Bluffing

In the game, it’s possible to win poker hands without holding the best hand. When a player bluffs the opponent, it projects confidence to the other party and may cause a win. Players need to make the opponents fold by bluffing.

Poker-Hand Rankings

Poker-hand rankings help determine which hand of a player wins the game. Certain poker game types use the common hand rankings by making the least valued hand the most wanted.

Forced Bets

In most cases, there’s a compulsory bet at the beginning of a hand known as “ante” or “blind.” Note that most forms of poker involve a small blind and a big blind. The big blind is usually twice bigger than the small blind.

How to Play Mobile Poker

As beginners, you can understand the right steps to take for playing poker. For the most common variation of poker (Texas Hold’em), here’s a helpful guide. Dealer deals each player in the table two cards face down. Each player uses one of the two cards alongside five shared community cards to make the best five-card poker hands. Note that players may also decide not to use any of the two cards or to use just one of them. Among all the players on the table, the one with the best hand wins the pot. There are four total rounds of betting and players may decide to put all their chips in the middle.

Beginner Tips to Playing Mobile Poker Better

As a beginner, here are some tips to keep to heart when playing poker:

Don’t Play Many Hands

Amateurs shouldn’t make the mistake of playing too many hands. Instead, it’s advisable to play only 18 per cent to 20 per cent of the hands at a nine-handed poker table. When a player is starting to play poker, it’s helpful to only play good hands.

Examples of good hands are starting with:

9-9

T-T

J-J

Q-Q

K-K

A-A

A-J

A-Q

A-K

Consider loosening up the range when playing lower than eight other opponents

Avoid Calling Too Much

Many newbies love to call as one of their favourite poker plays in a real money online casino. Most beginners aren’t certain about what they have and whether it’s good. Amateurs may prefer to call than place actual bets because they rather not risk what may not be as strong as other players on the table.

As beginners, please note that betting is stronger than calling. Players can win a pot without showing cards by betting. However, players can’t have the same outcome by calling. Experienced poker players can take advantage of beginners by wagering moderate amounts on every street as the rookie pays them off every step of the way.

Don’t Feel Bad for Losing a Hand

Both experienced players and beginners tend to feel silly when they lose a hand. However, amateurs need to regain focus and understand that it’s the nature of the game. Beginners can be caught with the worst hand, which also applies to experts.

Mobile Poker Variations

There’s a long list of poker variations, each with a unique style of play. However, the most common among them is the Texas Hold’em or No-Limit Hold’em. Here’s more detail about each of the variations:

Texas Hold’em

This variation comes with a wide selection of tables and stakes on mobile poker websites. For beginners, Texas Hold’em is one of the easiest variations to learn. The only downside to playing this variation is its popularity, making it have lots of experts in the field.

Omaha Hi

Playing Omaha-Hi should be a pot-limit game. Hence, many experienced players call it the Pot-Limit Omaha. The gameplay for this poker variation is the same as Texas Hold’em. However, the major difference is that there are 4 hold cards instead of the conventional two dealt for each player.

Omaha Hi-Lo

Another name for the Omaha Hi-Lo is the Omaha 8-or-Better. Unlike the Omaha Hi, this variant gets divided equally in two between the highest ranked 5-card poker hand and the lowest at showdown. Beginners may need to consider learning other variations before opting for the Omaha Hi-Lo.

Where to Play Mobile Poker

Players should enjoy mobile poker on a website that offers any of these.

Clear User Interface

For a better user experience, a clear user interface is an important consideration to playing mobile poker. Some of the areas to check for are the icons – are they clear and large enough for a beginner? It’s also imperative to ensure that the site has comfortable navigation settings to browse through without confusion.

License

A license proves that mobile poker is legitimate. It also ascertains that there’s a reduced chance of getting scammed by the website. Check whether the poker site has a license from any of the reputable commissions like the UK Gambling Commission or that of Gibraltar.

Impressive Bonuses

Mobile poker should offer welcome bonuses, ongoing promotions, and VIP offers. Beginners should have ways to double up on earnings and enjoy the poker experience. Hence, players should use mobile poker sites that offer attractive bonuses for reasonable validity periods.

Mobile Poker vs Physical Poker

Mobile poker websites are completely different from physical poker. The only similarity is the gameplay and sometimes, the rewards. However, mobile poker websites are more comfortable for beginners compared to physical ones. Many amateurs prefer to learn and play rather than be around a bunch of people. Overall, mobile poker also proves to be faster than live poker and many times less tedious.

Final Thoughts

Every expert poker player was once a beginner. So, it’s important to take baby steps to learn the fundamentals of playing poker. Everyone loses, but following this beginner guide ensures that you don’t make unnecessary losses when playing mobile poker. As a beginner, carefully select the right website to start your poker journey. Don’t be in a haste, your wins are on the way!