Ninja Syndicate Has Partnered With Mati Greenspan

Ninja Syndicate recently partnered with Mati Greenspan as one of its main advisors on the upcoming project on Web3- Supremacy. This will be a series of play-to-earn games on the platform of metaverse. Greenspan, the CEO, and founder of Quantum Economics has been one of the leading cryptocurrency analysts in the world for quite some time.

The partnerships also signal blazing confidence that the game studio based in Australia was about to make big waves in the metaverse. Cointelegraph recently named Mati Greenspan as one of the Top 100 Notable People in Blockchain in 2021. He has been recognized internationally for his expertise in understanding the financing markets, whilst sharing his vast knowledge with several others in helping them make better investment decisions.

Mati Greenspan Will Now Be Advising Ninja Syndicate

Greenspan stated that by now everyone was aware of the inevitability of the adoption of blockchain, and nowhere was that more apparent than in the world of GameFi- where players would be able to earn money by playing a whole bunch of video games. Therefore, it was with quite a mix of humility and pride that he joined the pioneers at Nina Syndicate to advise them on what could likely be an entirely new genre which would be known as watch to earn.

Alex Dunmow, the current CEO of Ninja Syndicate, has stated that the partnerships would be bolstering the focus of the company in improving the lives of people through the power of technology. He stated that their main goal was to provide opportunities for the community of Supremacy. The metaverse- as everyone has understood by now- is a digital economy.

Along with capturing the attention of a whole bunch of cryptocurrency experts throughout the world, Ninja Syndicate will be launching Battle Arena, the first game in its metaverse on the 22nd of February.