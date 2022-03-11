Olena Zelenska Defends Ukraine Over Social Media Platforms

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine has been a constant defense for her country in these difficult situations of war. Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, in recent days has been standing out as the hope for the country’s line of defense and acted as a resistance against the Russian invasion.

Olena Zelenska Voiced Her Opinion Through Social Media

In this regard, his wife, Olena Zelenska, recurrently flooded social media with updates and statements to uphold the current internal situations and enthusiasm and offered moral and mental support to the nation of Ukraine.

- Advertisement -

In an open letter, Mrs. Zelenska reached out to the world last Tuesday. Olena Zelenska repeatedly has focused on the term ‘mass murder’ which in turn deciphers that the attack of Russia on Ukraine was not at all a tactical one. But this is Putin’s strategy to inflict a mass murder of the civilians of Ukraine. The first lady of Ukraine was actively supporting the various emotions and vividly aimed at offering hope with diverse statements made by her through the social media platforms.

This can therefore be said that the line of defense was not just aided by the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky but also the strong social media backing of Olena Zelenska. Zelenska opted to offer thorough updates on every aspect of war. In the post period of 24th February 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine, she confirmed over her post on social media that Russian troops and tanks along with aircraft have rushed into Ukrainian spaces.

She extended a strong moral message that eventually they will be the winner and that is because of their unity and love for the nation in question. Subsequently, Olena Zelenska has pointed out the attack to be devastating as well as terrifying for the children as there have been huge child casualties for this war.