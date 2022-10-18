Olivia Wilde Has A Secret Salad Dressing

Olivia Wilde’s argument with her ex Jason Sudeikis about salad dressing went viral on Twitter on October 17. The exchange sparked a wave of amusing memes.

Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny gave an exclusive interview to the Daily Mail, in which she described how Otis and Daisy’s father, 47-year-old Jason Sudeikis, was shocked when he observed Wilde making a salad with her “special dressing” for her new British lover, Harry Styles. According to the couple’s former employee, the Ted Lasso actor became so frustrated by the situation that he laid down beneath Wilde’s vehicle to stop her from giving the salad to the One Direction singer.

Olivia Wilde Has A Salad Dressing For Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde was allegedly being recorded by Sudeikis as he tried to keep her from leaving the home to go out with Harry Styles, as the actress claimed. Nanny also disclosed texts in which Sudeikis complained that Wilde “removed her salad, and dressing and left them.” The nanny did not reveal the secret components of the salad dressing, despite all the hubbub.

The director of Do not Worry Darling has also been cagey regarding the details of her iconic gown. However, Vulture found out that the 38-year-old prepared a roasted-salmon salad with courgette and potato for her appearance on Questlove’s Potluck 2020 program. Dijon mustard, honey, olive oil, garlic, and red wine vinegar were among the ingredients that Curto claims were used to season her recipe. Users on the internet were thrown into a frenzy as the interview became national news. A lot of people could not believe that Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing was the cause of the couple’s fight. Memes about people seeking the salad dressing recipe have subsequently exploded on Twitter.