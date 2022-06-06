Shakira Has Announced Her Separation From Gerard Pique

Shakira and her partner, Gerard Pique, recently called it splits which has been confirmed by the Colombian pop star. A statement that was released by the public relations firm of the pop star stated that they were separating. And due to the well-being of their children being their biggest priority, they were hoping that everyone would respect their privacy.

The 45-year-old singer from Colombia, famous for hits like ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ met Gerard Pique, the football player from Spain, on the set of her music video for the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The former couple also shares two sons- Milan and Sasha.

Shakira Has Broken Up With Gerard Pique

- Advertisement -

Interestingly, things were moving pretty smoothly for the couple with Shakira sharing a photo of them on Valentine’s Day to mark the occasion on social media. She had also shared a picture of them kissing as they brought in 2022 together- where they captioned the pictures, “Let’s whistle our way to 2022!”

But, this didn’t stop her fans from believing that Shakira, who also performed at the Super Bowl, was set to come out of the closet the previous summer due to the star changing her photo on Twitter to a faded mix of pink, orange, and white- which was the lesbian pride flag. As it turns out, the singer never acknowledged the suspicions of the fans.

The two had met on the sets of one of Shakira’s greatest hits “Waka Waka”. Today, the video has over 3Bn views only on Youtube. In February, Shakira had made an appearance on a podcast. There she had mentioned some of the causes of disagreements between her and Gerard, her then-husband. It would seem that their sense of timeliness was a nagging issue. However, the cause of the final separation remains speculation.