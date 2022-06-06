Prince Harry And His Spouse Were Booed At Platinum Jubilee Church Service

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were received with both cheers and boos at the church service of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Friday. Incidentally, the boos and jeers did try their best to outdo the excitement over their arrival. The loud jeers were definitely resonating as the couple left St. Paul’s Cathedral in London holding hands. Currently, the estranged couple live in Santa Barbara, California, after their dramatic 2020 exit from the royal family. During the National Thanksgiving Service, Harry and Meghan were both noticeably sitting on opposite sides of his brother Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry and Meghan Attend Celebrations Amidst Boos

Prince Harry and Meghan instead decided to sit with their cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and also their respective husbands- Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank. As it would seem, Harry and his wife didn’t really interact with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

- Advertisement -

Sources close to the family informed Page Six Thursday that the sons of Prince Charles, who has been feuding since the marriage of Harry to Meghan in 2018- have no plans of interacting with each other while celebrating the Platinum Jubilee festivities of Queen Elizabeth II.

Another source close to the family stated that it didn’t look like Prince Harry and Meghan and his brother would meet up separately during the Jubilee celebrations. The itinerary certainly didn’t reflect that yet. Despite the rift between the brothers, the couple was photographed having a chat with the other members of the royal family during the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer working royals, they were not invited to the balcony photo op.