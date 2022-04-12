Sharon Osbourne Was Supported By Carrie Ann Inaba For Her Latest Video

Sharon Osbourne, the author, posted a sensitive and touching video on social media with her partner Ozzy Osbourne, requesting people all over the world to help the refugees of Ukraine in this war crisis. This video was taken in their house which is situated in Los Angeles. The video received huge support from all her followers and friends and also her former co-star from the show ‘The Talk’, Carrie Ann Inaba.

Sharon Osbourne And Her Controversial Leave From ‘The Talk’

Carrie commented that she loves both of them and gave a heart emoticon. Sharon Osbourne took a leave from the show last year, however, still has a good connection with Amanda Kloots, one of the panelists of the show. Their connection is clearly evident as Amanda recently commented and praised the view from her house in London which was visible on an Instagram post of Sharon Osbourne.

She was living a quiet life after her leave from The Talk, however, she is likely to return back to host a show with her friend Piers Morgan which will be based in the U.K and will be called ‘The Talk’. The new show will have five different opinionated celebrities with different career backgrounds and they will share their views on a common topic.

Sharon Osbourne stated that she is very excited to work with News UK where she will experience controversial and lively discussions. This upcoming show will be telecasted on FOX Nation for American viewers and on Sky News Australia for the Australian audience.

The new show is about to be live on April 25. Sharon Osbourne left the previous show as she had a rift with her host Sheryl Underwood about the topic of race. There was a discussion going on about the comments of Piers Morgan on the interview of Meghan Markle and when Sherly asked why Sharon took the side of Piers, the argument got heated up. Thus, after a while, it was declared that Sharon Osbourne will step down from the show.