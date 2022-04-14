Simba Successfully Made Partnership With Bureau Of Magic

There is exciting news for Simba Chain as it has partnered with the Bureau of Magic (BoM) and it is all ready to start its collection of NFT through the NFT Marketplace of Simba Market on Simba Chain. The partnership is established between the two to utilize the expertise of the blockchain infrastructure of Simba Chain for the creation of a novel and to engage user experience.

Simba Chain Will Be Used By BoW To Launch ‘Passport to Oz’

Simba will also assist BoW in delivering animation powered by blockchain, methods of immersive engagement of fans, and toys that have never been seen before. The entire banner will be called ‘Passport to Oz’ which will include NFTs and other digital collectibles.

- Advertisement -

The collection will be the entry gate to the next phase of the animated series of BoW, Lost in Oz which has won an Emmy. The new banner is the next community-powered, membership-based experience filled with discoveries that are wrapped around the ancient tradition of telling a story.

In the words of Abram Makowka, the executive producer of the new project, the entry point will be simple for the children, fans of Wizard of Oz, and families. They can easily get mesmerized by the mystic story that the company is trying to construct on a new medium which is known as the blockchain.

The creative team behind the mentioned animated series has shown their efforts by broadcasting it to the entire world with the help of networks like Disney, Amazon Prime, Nickelodeon, and many others. It is known worldwide that BoW creates only live-action, animated products for entertainment for people of all ages.

- Advertisement -

The famous storytelling expertise of the company is responsible for the collaboration with well-known international brands like Superman, Nike, Coco-Cola, and National Football League. The execution of the solution of NFT Marketplace of Simba Chain will help the brands that are partnered with them to develop a brand new revenue stream.