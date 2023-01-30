Stimulus Check 2023: SSI Details You Need To Know

The payment schedule for February adheres to the standard timetable outlined above, so you may anticipate receiving your SSI payment on February 1 and your Social Security check on February 3.

On Friday, the first batch of Social Security payments for the month is delivered. Remember: The February Social Security payments also contain the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2023, just like the January checks did. The increase for this year increases your benefit by 8.7%.

Throughout the month, the Social Security Administration distributes its checks in waves. Continue reading to learn how your Social Security payment date is set as well as when you can expect it to arrive.

A recent Social Security recipient? Find out when it’s best to begin receiving your benefits and how to suspend them for a larger payment in the future.

When Will I Get My February Social Security Stimulus Check?

The first 2023 COLA rise will be shown in February paychecks. The following dates indicate when you should get your Social Security check and/or SSI funds in February (PDF):

Feb. 1: SSI payouts for February. Social Security payments begin on February 3 for people who receive both SSI and Social Security or have done so since before May 1997.

Social Security benefits will begin on February 8 for people whose birthdays fall on the first through the tenth of any given month. Social Security benefits are paid on February 15 to people whose birthdays fall on the 11th through the 20th of any given month. Feb. 22: Social Security benefits for people whose birthdays fall between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31.

How Are Social Security Payment Dates Determined?

The second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of the month are normally when the Social Security Administration pays out payments. Your birthday determines the day you get your cheque.

Your SSI payment will be paid out on the second Wednesday of the month if your birthday is between the first and tenth of the month. Your payment will be paid out on the third Wednesday of the month if your birthday is between the 11th and 20th of the month.

The payment schedule is different if you earned Social Security payments before May 1997 or if you receive both Social Security and SSI. You will now get your Social Security payment on the third day of each month and your SSI payment on the first day of each month rather than on a Wednesday.

The SSI Administration advises waiting three more mailing days before getting in touch if, due to your birth date or other circumstances, your check doesn’t arrive on the day specified above.

Call 800-772-1213 to talk with a representative if you still haven’t gotten it. (The SSI points out that wait times are shorter on Wednesday through Friday and in the late afternoon on workdays.)

Additionally, you have online access to your Social Security benefits. The amount of money you’ve paid in Social Security taxes throughout the course of your working years is one piece of information the Social Security Administration already has on record about you.

But in order to confirm your identification and set up your direct deposit, it still requires certain private information and supporting documentation from you. You could also be required to show proof for any family members (such as underage or handicapped children) on whose behalf you are claiming assistance.

The wiring and bank numbers for the savings account where you would like your Social Security checks deposited, as well as your Social Security number, are also required. Your account checks should have these digits on the bottom. If not, you can inquire about them with your bank. You should also be aware that after signing up, there won’t be any money in your bank account.

Social Security benefits are paid by the government one month after the month in which they are due. So, if you wish to claim benefits in March, you’ll receive your first payment in April.

Even more, challenges may arise for applicants above the age of 62. If you were born on the first or second, your birth month would be your first month of eligibility. However, you won’t actually be eligible until the month following your birth month if you were born on any other day of the month. Therefore, if your birthday is March 15, you won’t be able to sign up until April and won’t get your first check until May.

Make sure you have a strategy in place for how you’ll pay your bills in the interim. This can include putting in more hours at work or drawing on your own funds. You should get in touch with the SSI Administration if you have any concerns concerning the timing of your first check.

Make sure you comprehend the consequences of enrolling when you intend to vs requesting benefits earlier or later. Based on their year of birth, the federal government determines each person’s full retirement age (FRA). For today’s workforce, it ranges from 66 to 67. You receive the entire benefit you have earned depending on your work history if you join up straight at your FRA.

Early enrollment lowers your checks by up to 25% for FRAs of 66 or 30% for FRAs of 67. Your checks will grow a little bit each month until you reach your full benefit at age 70. If your FRA is 67, that translates to 124% of your entire benefit for each check, or 132% if your FRA is 66.

Your life expectancy and financial situation will determine when you are eligible to begin receiving benefits. While those with lower life expectancies may opt to join up early, those who plan to live into their 80s or beyond typically obtain a bigger lifetime benefit by deferring Social Security. If you need Social Security to help cover your expenses, you might also need to enroll early.