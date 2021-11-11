Stimulus Check Update: Basic Income Program Of $6,500

While most of the American population has been looking for news about another stimulus check payment, it would be prudent to give other support programs a look. Currently, there are around over 15 cities that have a guaranteed income scheme that would credit Americans with a sum of $6,500 per recipient.

How to Get Stimulus Check Money? Basic Income Program USA in 15 Cities

Most of the government agencies have an inkling that the citizens in the state have been really struggling, which has led them to offer whatever help was feasible. Quite a few officials have launched financial aid plans on a local basis, and it has been listed that around 15 different cities around the country have ongoing proposals along with approved programs of basic income. In the city of Compton, California, around 800 residents have been guaranteed a sum of $300 to $600 payments for around 24 months.

California also has a few other cities where a stimulus check program is available. In Oakland, California, around 600 families will be allocated a sum of $500 monthly payments for around 18 months under the Oakland Resilient Families program.

In the city of Los Angeles, 2,000 city residents will be issued a payment of $1,000 within the incoming year under the Basic Income Guaranteed: LA Economic Assistance Pilot. Other cities which have a program in place are Long Beach, Sacramento, and San Diego in California, along with Baltimore, Chelsea, Columbia, Denver, Madison, Newark, Saint Paul, and Tacoma.

Another interesting stimulus check program that has been set in place is the Chicago universal basic income pilot, which will issue a sum of $500 to low-income families. Lori Lightfoot, the Mayor of Chicago, has referred to it as the most progressive budget in the history of this City Hall.