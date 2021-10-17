Stimulus Check: California Payment Deadline

The deadline in order to file the tax returns with regard to the stimulus check financial aid payment is here. It has to be done by Friday. What this means is that if one is sure that he or she is perfectly eligible to receive the financial aid payments provided by the state of California, then one can go for it. However, the one thing that has to be kept in mind is the fact that it must be done before the arrival of midnight.

Stimulus Check Situation

As per estimations, over 9 million residents of the state of California are eligible to receive the stimulus check financial aid payments provided by the state authorities. This also includes the ones who have not yet filed for their taxes. According to the information provided by the tax board of California, it has been stated that the department will continue the work of processing the returns at least until the deadline, that is Friday. The eligibility basis in order to receive the stimulus check financial aid payments will be based on the tax returns.

Until the 5th of October, over 50% of the residents of the state of California who was eligible to receive the financial aid payments, received it. It is the second round of the Golden State program. It was provided in the form of both paper checks as well as direct deposits.

The board has also provided a date on which another round of the financial aid payments will be provided. And the stipulated date is the 31st of October. It was stated that all the stimulus check financial aid payments will not be provided in one go. And there are several reasons behind this. They include the ability of the state to check the eligibility criteria, extend protection against unnecessary fraud and so much more.