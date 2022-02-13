Stimulus Check: Good News For California

Stimulus Check announcement comes as a boon to the Americans. The online petition initiated by a restaurant owner in Colorado gathered a lot of momentum.

The proposal made in the bill was quite simple. It asked the government to provide a sum of $2000 to each of the Americans. The federal government had provided a series of three checks to selected Americans earlier.

This disheartened the citizens significantly. Recent data have shown alarming spikes in the infection level.

The number of infected people has shot up drastically. Death tolls are also on the rise. The Health Department has reinforced the use of strict covid protocols. Masks have also been made compulsory.

This has led the citizens to vociferously demand a further monetary announcement. Many politicians have also joined in support of the common people. However, if you are a citizen of California, you can rejoice.

Let’s look at the bright side of stimulus checks in 2022.

Stimulus Check: Can Tax Surplus Create Opportunities In California?

California has been one of the frontrunners when it comes to stimulus checks. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the checks previously in the year 2021.

The checks catered to a large number of families. This was one of the biggest tax rebates in the history of America. Speaking of tax rebates, California people can be in for another fresh round of Stimulus Checks.

The state government has stated that they have received a tax surplus of 47.5billion dollars. Such a huge amount has sparked the opportunity for a new payment.

California is still dispatching the Golden State Stimulus. The residents earning below $75000 will be subjected to a payment of $600. Children under eighteen years of age will be given an additional amount of $500.

These checks will be delivered according to the ZIP codes of the eligible citizens. No official statement has been made on the new checks yet.