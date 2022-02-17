$1200 Stimulus Check: Deadline To File For It Has Arrived

California residents will get stimulus checks as part of the Golden State Stimulus II program. It will distribute over 800,000 checks totaling $575 million to homes that qualify.

California residents who qualify for a payment will get up to $1,100, with the CFT Board estimating that the next batch of payments will mostly be postal checks.

Between December 18 and December 31, a total of 9,000 direct deposits totaling a little over $6 million resulted in the issuance of about 794,000 paper checks totaling $568 million.

File For Stimulus Checks Before The Deadline

California citizens have time till February 15 to file their taxes to get up to $1,200 in stimulus checks. To be eligible for either of the Golden State Stimulus Checks I or II, Californians must have lived in the state for more than half of the 2020 tax year and earned less than $75,000 in that year.

If you qualified for both GS stimulus programs and applied for an ITIN by October 15, you have until February 15, 2022, to file your tax return and get the money.

With only four days left until the deadline, now is the optimum time to file your 2021 tax return to receive $600 plus $500 for dependents.

Up to 100,000 more Californians are expected to get stimulus checks by the end of the month.

Payments are mailed to the last three digits of your ZIP code on your 2020 tax return. California residents were granted two stimulus programs throughout the epidemic: Golden State Stimulus I and Golden State Stimulus II.

According to the public affairs office, the state has granted over 8.2 million stimulus payments worth $5.9 billion since August.

The stimulus checks have been sent out to 98 and 99 percent of recipients. At the Franchise Tax Board of the State of California, you may check your status and see how much stimulus money you are eligible for.