Stimulus Check Update: Families Might Receive A Sum Of $1,800

Congress is currently under a debate that would decide if more stimulus check money would be sent to the families in the American mainland. The earlier rounds of the stimulus payments saw families receiving sums in order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400- the last payment coming under the American Rescue Plan which was pushed into law by President Joe Biden in the March of 2021.

The American Rescue Plan also pushed money directly to the families under the Child Tax Credit which was expanded for this year. The first portion of the credit has been delivered directly to American families. Now, there is an even more specific set of people that the agency is attempting to locate- which would mean a larger sum of money for the families.

IRS Reaching Out To Families For Stimulus Check Payments

The IRS has made it pretty clear that it is still not too late for most low-income families to start signing up for advance CTC stimulus check payments. It goes without saying that the expanded CTC payments will definitely ease out most of the financial struggles a family is facing.

The government will also be sending most of the families a sum of $300 for every child under the age of 6 years. Families that have children between the ages of 6 and 17 would be receiving a sum of $250. These payments will take place between July and December of 2021.

There are still some families that haven’t yet received the payments– who would also not usually file a tax return simply because of the income they have. But the IRS has mentioned that even such people would be able to reach their stimulus check benefits- even if they do not work and receive no income.

Families that want to receive the stimulus check payment need to sign up for it- and the deadline to inform the IRS about it would be the 15th of November.