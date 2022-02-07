Stimulus Check News: No More Checks Except The $1400

Stimulus Check has provided a sense of relief to all Americans. When the country imposed a strict shut down, people were clueless about their future.

This was when the federal government came up with the idea of a stimulus check.

- Advertisement -

Joe Biden announced a series of monetary assistance based on the eligibility of the residents. Most of the people benefitted largely from the initiative.

However, after the initial three checks, no further announcements have been made.

One of the main concerns for the residents is the Omicron scare. Recent data have shown alarming spikes in the infection level.

- Advertisement -

The number of infected people has shot up drastically. This has led the citizens to vociferously demand a further monetary announcement.

Many politicians have also joined in support of the common people. All these efforts seem to have gone in vain. The government has shown no interest in providing further benefits.

However, there is one ray of hope still existing. A new kind of stimulus check has been sanctioned. A specific group of families will be able to garner the same.

Let us learn more about the check-in details below.

Stimulus Check: Babies Will Receive Monetary Benefits

Stimulus Checks have been announced for babies. The federal government has stated that the newborn kids of 2021 will be subjected to monetary funding.

According to the announcement, children born in 2021 will be assisted with a $1400 stimulus payment. To claim the check, families need to earn below $75000 annually.

This payment can only be claimed for babies that are born in 2021. Apart from the newborns, this stimulus check will also cater to newly added dependents.

Families that have added a new dependent in 2021 can also claim the check.

Residents that had a significant change in their income during the covid pandemic will also receive the money.